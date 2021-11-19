The Tullahoma Virtual Academy is the home of Tullahoma’s latest mural, courtesy of local art nonprofit DMA-events. The mural was painted by artist Folek, who has collaborated with DMA-events in the past on another mural in Tullahoma—the Digital Madonna that dons the storage building across from Tullahoma High School, which he completed with fellow muralist Mobe—last week. The mural installation was streamed live on Facebook from the TVA page.
According to DMA-events Co-Founder and President Kristin Luna, the collaboration began in August, when TVA Director of Virtual Learning Dr. Greg English, contacted her about a project he had in mind for the TVA café. English told Luna he wanted to make the virtual academy a “cool place where kids want to hang out” and wanted to hear Luna’s thoughts on the possibility of adding artwork to the space.
“For this project, he said he’d love to do something in a street art style that was colorful and fun and made kids want to come in and use the space,” Luna told The News.
English said in addition to livening up the café space, which had recently been completed that month, the mural project would be a learning opportunity for TVA students.
“I realized this could be a great opportunity to expose our art students to some unique techniques and potential career pathways,” he told The News.
He took the idea to the Innovative High School Model Grant committee, which he said loved it.
Identifying the artist was an easy next step, according to Luna.
“Once we had the go-ahead from Greg, we contacted Kyle “Folek” Barton out of Nashville, then just had to wait until his schedule freed up,” she said. “He arrived on Monday morning, immediately started buffing the wall and, on Tuesday morning, started adding the first layers of color to the wall. His style is very organic but also abstract, so you’ll see a lot of depth and dimension to the final piece.”
Folek’s style, Luna said, truly engages viewers into his pieces through the flow of energy in his particular painting style.
“He follows the energy, so the swoopy lines are almost magnetic in an artistic sense—they draw you in, like a portal to another dimension,” she said. “That signature style of his really gets into the flow of the space in which he’s painting in such a visceral way, like it can pull you into the piece.”
Luna said she has appreciated the school district’s embrace of public art and her nonprofit’s mission of creative freedom throughout the process.
“It’s so refreshing to have that level of trust in a partner,” she said. “Plus, there are a lot of other spaces in the building that have the potential for cool artwork down the road, as well, so hopefully this is just the first of many collaborations!”
English said that was certainly the goal.
“The installation of the mural is only the beginning,” he said, noting that students were able to stop in at the café and view Folek as he worked on his latest mural. “The next phase of the project is a career panel featuring Folek as well as Kristin and Scott [van Velsor]. Students will learn about their unique pathways as artists, journalists, photographers and marketing professionals. The project will conclude with a hands-on experience designed to expose students to the spray paint medium Folek uses to create.”
Luna said she looks forward to participating in the panel with her husband and co-founder Scott, Folek and muralist Mobe.
“A big part of this project aims to be about mentorship, and while it’s hard to do hands-on work with toxic products like spray paint, we thought one way we could bring the students in on this was by presenting to them with career path options they might now have previously known about,” she said.
Other mural projects
DMA-events is also the organization that has colored multiple walls in Tullahoma with murals of all sizes over the last few years. Just before Folek’s TVA Café mural, DMA worked with local artist Jenalee Tirpak—also known as Wandering Warhol Art Studio on social media—on a new mural around the corner from the new Book Shelf location in downtown Tullahoma. Tirpak created two literary loving dinosaurs, lovingly named Helen and Beth, to celebrate all things books.
Helen is a Tyrannosaurus rex, and Beth is a Stegosaurus, part of the mural named “To All the Clever Girls,” harkening back to the iconic “Jurassic Park” line. This mural was a collaboration between DMA and the city of Tullahoma, who owns the building. DMA prepped the building with a fresh coat of light blue paint earlier this summer before Tirpak graced the building with her reptilian art in September.
Other murals DMA helped bring to Tullahoma include Berta the octopus on the side of the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center building, painted by Tara Aversa Behar; the Eye of God Masonic mural next to First United Methodist Church, painted by Kim Radford; graffiti alley in downtown Tullahoma, painted by Tirpak, Nikki Weissman and Morgan Oswald; The Art of Harmony on the Good Samaritan building next to First Presbyterian Church, painted by Ty Christian; Wisteria Maiden on the back of the Memories Antiques building, painted by Juuri; Play Well, also known as the LEGO man on the One22West building, painted by ForBecks; and the Digital Madonna across from the high school, painted by Folek and Mobe Oner. A map of all the Tullahoma murals, as well as all the murals DMA-events has helped install across Tennessee, is available through http://bit.ly/DMAMuralMap.
Luna also hinted that a new mural project is currently in the works for later this year.
“Folek will be back next month to assist Mobe on another, even bigger outdoor project we have in Tullahoma, this one in partnership with Ascend Federal Credit Union,” she said. “Stay tuned on where that one will be.”