Tullahoma News contributor Dot Watson came across a treasure this past week after the passing of Queen Elizabeth as she found a picture taken when the Queen visited the United States back in 1976.
According to Watson, the picture was taken in Newport, R.I. when there was a “big to-do” during the Tall Ships celebration. A number of foreign countries sent their Tall Ships to the U.S. to participate in the event.
The picture Watson provided to The News is of Queen Elizabeth in conversation with Admiral Frank Kelso, a native son of Tennessee. The community of Kelso is named for his family. Admiral Kelso had a most distinguished naval career and served four years as Chief of Naval Operations.
The Tall Ships celebration occurred during 1976 and was part of the bicentennial events. Kelso was born in Fayetteville and was a graduate of the Naval Academy.
Watson noted she was in Newport at the time but did not get to personally meet the Queen.
The queen died last Thursday, Sept. 8, at Balmoral Castle, Aberdeenshire, Scotland. Soon after her death Operation London Bridge went into effect and began the 10 days of mourning for Britain. This included the official announcement of her death, the period of mourning and details of her state funeral.
The queen’s coffin was on display at St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland Monday, Sept. 12, where thousands of people came to pay their respects. It then made its trip to London Tuesday, Sept. 13, where the four-day tradition of thousands will see the coffin and pay their respects will start on Wednesday. Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral is set for Monday, Sept. 19, where Navy officials will escort the coffin into Westminster Abbey. Two televised events will take place, one at Westminster Abbey and the other at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before a final private service will end the day's events.
She will be laid to rest in the King George IV memorial chapel, where her sister Princess Margaret and parents King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother, are laid to rest. Her late husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, will be transferred over as well.