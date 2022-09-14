Queen Elizabeth and Admiral Frank Kelso

Queen Elizabeth talks with Admiral Frank Kelso during the Tall Ships celebration in Newport, R.I. in 1976.

 Photo provided

Tullahoma News contributor Dot Watson came across a treasure this past week after the passing of Queen Elizabeth as she found a picture taken when the Queen visited the United States back in 1976.

According to Watson, the picture was taken in Newport, R.I. when there was a “big to-do” during the Tall Ships celebration. A number of foreign countries sent their Tall Ships to the U.S. to participate in the event.

Recommended for you