Life is just golden for Tullahoma resident Roberta Jane Proffitt as she celebrated her 106th birthday Friday, March 31, with friends and family.

The celebration for Proffitt took place NHC Tullahoma, where members of the staff and family decorated the dining hall area with balloons and decorations with the theme of her favorite TV show “The Golden Girls.” Cake, ice cream and drinks where provided for the party attendees.

Roberta Proffitt NHC

The staff of NHC Tullahoma and son-in-law Dr. Stephen Bills (left) surround Roberta Proffitt as she celebrates her 106th birthday.

