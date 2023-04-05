Roberta Jane Proffitt celebrated her 106th birthday last week surrounded by her friends and family at NHC Tullahoma. From left are her children Glenn Proffitt, Margaret Bills, Robert Proffitt and Patsy Householder.
Roberta Jane Proffitt celebrated her 106th birthday last week surrounded by her friends and family at NHC Tullahoma. From left are her children Glenn Proffitt, Margaret Bills, Robert Proffitt and Patsy Householder.
Life is just golden for Tullahoma resident Roberta Jane Proffitt as she celebrated her 106th birthday Friday, March 31, with friends and family.
The celebration for Proffitt took place NHC Tullahoma, where members of the staff and family decorated the dining hall area with balloons and decorations with the theme of her favorite TV show “The Golden Girls.” Cake, ice cream and drinks where provided for the party attendees.
To commemorate the special occasion, both Tullahoma Mayor Ray Knowis and Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny presented Proffitt with proclamations making March 31 “Roberta Jane Proffitt Day” for the city and county.
“Everyone in Tullahoma is very proud of you,” Knowis told Proffitt. “You’re the only 106-year-old in our city. Congratulations Mrs. Proffitt, you are an honored citizen in our city.”
Matheny followed Knowis when he presented Proffitt his proclamation, stating that not only was she the oldest citizen in Tullahoma, but she was the oldest citizen in Coffee County.
“Mrs. Roberta Jane Proffitt is a delightful lady with a very sharp mind, and is the proud mother of five children, four of whom still live in the Tullahoma area,” Matheny said. “Mrs. Roberta Jane Proffitt is an accomplished seamstress who is known for sewing wedding attire, wedding gowns as well as bridesmaid dresses.”
He added that along with sewing, Proffitt has enjoyed traveling and watching “The Golden Girls,” where she recently watched all of the episodes and considers herself to be “the fifth Golden Girl.”
Born in 1917, Proffitt is originally a native of Los Angeles, Calif., and eventually migrated to Tennessee with her husband, who she met during when he was enlisted during World War II and went to the Rose Bowl together in 1943.
“I happened to be in line to get a room at the Fillmore. Somebody in front of him, some Navy officer asked ‘Would you like tickets to the Rose Bowl game.’ He had two tickets and didn’t know who to share it with so he called me. He called my dad and my dad told him where I was.”
They would eventually move to Tullahoma in 1951, where her husband was stationed at AEDC, and they operated their own business Proffitt’s Moving and Storage for some time.
Along with her five children, Proffitt has 13 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren, which she said she was grateful to have that many at her age.
Proffitt said for being 106, she felt fine as she was surrounded by her friends and family. As for insight about living a long life, she said just live right or “you will be sorry.”