Taylor James

A very special day is here and is known as Mother’s Day and occurs on Sunday, May 14. It is a day when mothers, grandmothers, aunts, and even dear friends who have seemed like mothers over the years are recognized for the special role that they have played in our lives.

So the question is what can I do to honor this special person in my life? There is always the proverbial card relaying sweet thoughts to the person in question. Or maybe you want to do something bigger and better. Things that come to mind are a big box of chocolates (just be sure they are not dieting at the moment), bouquets of flowers (do they have problems with allergies), an article of clothing (do you know their current size and color preference), or being invited to lunch or dinner at their favorite restaurant. So many choices and so many decisions!

