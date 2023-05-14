A very special day is here and is known as Mother’s Day and occurs on Sunday, May 14. It is a day when mothers, grandmothers, aunts, and even dear friends who have seemed like mothers over the years are recognized for the special role that they have played in our lives.
So the question is what can I do to honor this special person in my life? There is always the proverbial card relaying sweet thoughts to the person in question. Or maybe you want to do something bigger and better. Things that come to mind are a big box of chocolates (just be sure they are not dieting at the moment), bouquets of flowers (do they have problems with allergies), an article of clothing (do you know their current size and color preference), or being invited to lunch or dinner at their favorite restaurant. So many choices and so many decisions!
So many ladies are downsizing these days so do not want trinkets, dishes, or other items that have to be dusted. So many talk about how much they love to receive gift cards that they can use for so many things. Some that are pleasing to recipients are cards for hair salon visits, nail salons, exercise spas, and even massages.
There is a new massage therapist at Ironworks, and you might like to hear her story. She is originally from Texas but was invited to come here to seek help at Blue Monarch. She grew up in a home where drugs were prevalent as was abuse. She also used drugs, had a daughter who was taken away from her, and felt hopeless. A friend invited her to come here but only if she would turn over a new leaf. She said she would, and she came and lived with a family who helped her break old habits and build new ones. They introduced her to Blue Monarch, helped her apply, and nurtured her while she waited to see if she would be accepted there.
Blue Monarch is a place where young women like her can go, experience rehab, learn good mothering skills, learn trades and business practices. This young woman was there for three years with her daughter. When she graduated, she went to Murfreesboro to the Georgia Career Institute and graduated once again after 11 months of training and is now a licensed massage therapist. She is now married, and has two children, is working as a Massage therapist, is active in her church, and loving life! When asked if she would recommend Blue Monarch to other young women, she replied with an emphatic “YES”. Let me introduce you to Taylor James. She would be happy to share her life journey with you. And with her massage skills, you will be ever so happy and relaxed and refreshed. That is what I am hoping to receive for Mother’s Day!