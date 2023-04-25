Arnold Engineering Development Complex senior leadership announced the complex-level winners for the Air Force Materiel Command Science, Engineering and Technical Management Awards on March 15.
Nomination packages are evaluated in three areas: operational impact, innovative improvements and customer focus.
Unit listed is for the unit on the nomination.
Junior Military Scientist/Engineer: 1st Lt. Paul McCormack, 717th Test Squadron
Mid-Career Military Scientist/Engineer: Capt. Patrick M. Callaghan, 746th Test Squadron
Senior Military Scientist/Engineer: Lt. Col. Jeffery S. Dennison, 704th Test Group, Detachment 1
Junior Civilian Scientist/Engineer: Geneva M. Chavez, 746th Test Squadron
Mid-Career Civilian Scientist/Engineer: Amanda M. Brandon, 846th Test Squadron
Senior Civilian Scientist/Engineer: Michelle S. Zeisset, 846th Test Squadron
Technical Management: Nicole R. Tekell, 746th Test Squadron
Technical Management – Team: Adaptive Engine Transition Program Test Team, 717th Test Squadron. Team members: Joseph Bedell, 1st Lt. Ryan Blount, Lt. Col. Bradley Breaux, Nathan Campbell, Jeffrey Dodd, William Garner, Rachel Garrard, Capt. Matthew Gatzke, Lt. Col. Lane Haubelt, Seth Markum, 1st Lt. Paul McCormack, Joel Nalin, Jaron Northcutt, Nicole Prieto, Lt. Col. Ryne Roady, Cody Sewell, Jimmy Steele and Albert Velazquez
Engineering Technician: Sennet C. Archie, 846th Test Squadron
Career Achievement: Randall W. Quinn, 718th Test Squadron
Support: Carla B. Curtis, Financial Analysis Operating Location
Gen. James Ferguson Engineering Award: Robert J. Ross, 704th Test Group, Detachment 1
Gen. Lester L. Lyles Award: Jonathan D. Katzman, Hypersonic Systems Test Branch
Gen. Bernard P. Randolph Engineering Team Award: Landing Gear Test Facility Advanced Development Test Team, 704th Test Group, Operating Location AC. Team members: Brian J. Barlow, William L. Cammack and John S. Kemp
Capt. Roland R. Obenland Engineering Award: Capt. David A. LaBuda, 846th Test Squadron
Outstanding Scientist Team Award: Arcs Flight, 718th Test Squadron. Team members: Jacob Cashion, Cooper Green, 1st Lt. Gregory Landrum, Christopher Lehto, Tyler Thompson, Alexandra Wolfe and Frank Wonder