A service that has become prevalent among grocery retailers is now available to Arnold Air Force Base Commissary patrons – online ordering with curbside delivery.
The local commissary launched Commissary CLICK2GO in early August with a ribbon cutting ceremony at the store. All authorized commissary patrons can now use the service to shop. All items available in-store are also available online 24/7.
“It feels great to officially start the program here at Arnold, especially after seeing all the training my team has taken,” said Brandon Jelson, store director. “They are so talented and hardworking; we could not do it without them.”
The Defense Commissary Agency initially began the service with an 11-store rollout over the past two years and is now expanding to all stateside commissaries by the end of the year.
CLICK2GO allows patrons to place their orders online using a computer or mobile device, choose a pickup time and then pay for their order. At their selected pickup time, they will park in designated parking spaces and commissary employees will bring their order to their vehicle. CLICK2GO users will have access to enhanced production information, recipe features, and featured sales and promotions. Customers looking for more information on the CLICK2GO service can go to www.commissaries.com.
“The two biggest benefits to the patrons at Arnold AFB Commissary are convenience and contactless shopping,” Jelson said. “You can now ‘shop’ from home.”
The launch of the service at Arnold AFB comes as the COVID-19 pandemic is surging once again in the U.S. The Arnold AFB Commissary has remained open throughout the pandemic and used risk mitigation measures to provide as safe a shopping experience as possible. The CLICK2GO service will give patrons another option to access their commissary benefits with minimal contact.
“I think demand for the commissary stayed the same throughout the pandemic,” Jelson said. “However, the importance of having a contactless shopping experience increases in parallel to the spread of COVID.”