Arnold Engineering Development Complex nearly swept the Air Force Test Center-level competition for the 2021 Air Force Materiel Command Science, Engineering and Technical Management Awards, winning 15 of the 17 categories.
“Technical excellence is the essential foundation, underpinning our ability to effectively execute AEDC’s mission,” said Ed Tucker, AEDC senior technical director. “The outstanding performance of these award winners reflects their superb technical skills and their commitment to AEDC’s vital role in ensuring the nation’s defense.”
The nomination packages are evaluated for operational impact, innovative improvements and customer focus.
The winners will now compete at the AFMC level.
Junior Military Scientist/Engineer: 1st Lt. Mark E. Vlassakis – 746th Test Squadron
Mid-Career Military Scientist/Engineer: Lt. Col. Bradley A. Breaux – 717th Test Squadron
Senior Military Scientist/Engineer: Lt. Col. Paul F. Dolce – 846th Test Squadron
Reservist-Individual Mobilization Augmentee: Lt. Col. Jonathon I. Henry – 846th Test Squadron
Junior Civilian Scientist/Engineer: Sami I. Labban – Operating Location AC, 704th Test Group
Senior Civilian Scientist/Engineer: Patrick J. O’Connell – Operating Location AC, 704th Test Group
Technical Management: 1st Lt. Adam R. Doyle – 717th Test Squadron
Technical Management Team: Combat Air Forces Engine Modernization Test Team – 717th Test Squadron
Engineering Technician: Jonathan L. Young – Operating Location AC, 704th Test Group
Career Achievement: Dennis A. Turnbull – 846th Test Squadron
Gen. James Ferguson Engineering Award: Nissa Schuman – 716th Test Squadron
Gen. Lester L. Lyles Award: Capt. Brian M. Gatzke – 717th Test Squadron
Gen. Bernard P. Randolph Engineering Team Award: Wind Tunnel 16S High Mach Test and Evaluation Team – 716th Test Squadron
Capt. Roland R. Obenland Engineering Award: 1st Lt. Nicholas A. O’Gorman – 746th Test Squadron
Outstanding Scientist Team Award: AEDC Space Test Team – 718th Test Squadron