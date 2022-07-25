AEDC missile

A multi-path, broadband infrared light source, foreground, and hyperspectral infrared imager are set up opposite each other with a towed airborne plume simulator burner installed in the High-Speed Fan Facility shooting a blast of fire and smoke between them during testing of the missile plume transmittance measurement system from Physical Sciences Inc. Arnold Air Force Base.

 Jill Pickett U.S. Air Force photo

The Advanced Missile Signature Center of the 718th Test Squadron, 804th Test Group, Arnold Engineering Development Complex, has been helping the Department of Defense characterize the signatures of missile plumes for decades. Recently, a new measurement system was tested at Arnold Air Force Base, headquarters of AEDC, to help expand the capabilities of the Joint Standard Instrumentation Suite, or JSIS, used by AMSC in collaboration with the Center for Countermeasures, or CCM.

Through the Small Business Innovation Research Program, Physical Sciences Inc., or PSI, was awarded a contract to develop, build and deliver a missile plume transmittance, or MPT, measurement system at technology readiness level 6, meaning a prototype system that has been tested in the intended environment and performed close to or as expected.