Dr. Theodore von Kármán

Dr. Theodore von Kármán, second from left, looks at a model of an Atlas missile used in the high velocity, high altitude wind tunnels of the von Kármán Gas Dynamics Facility at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., Oct. 30, 1959. The Gas Dynamics Facility was dedicated in von Kármán’s honor. 

 U.S. Air Force photo

May 7, 2023, marked 60 years since the world lost Dr. Theodore von Kármán, but his legacy endures with every wind tunnel, ballistics and engine test conducted in an Arnold Engineering Development Complex facility.

The esteemed mathematician, physicist and engineer is credited with helping provide the guidance that led to the construction of the aerospace ground test site at Arnold Air Force Base.