AEDC Spark Tank

Wayne Horton, ultrasound lead at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., uses the leak simulator in the Innovation Center May 26, 2023, to demonstrate the recently-acquired acoustic imager that can identify leaks in compressed air, gas and vacuum systems. The imager allows users to see the exact location of a leak on a digital image displayed on the device. It can also determine the distance, size and decibel level of a leak. The imager was one of seven projects that received funding through the 2023 AEDC Spark Tank program, which allows members of the AEDC workforce to propose suggestions for improving AEDC processes, products and test capabilities.

 Bradley Hicks U.S. Air Force photo

The Condition-Based Maintenance team at Arnold Air Force Base can now see the whole picture when conducting leak checks and electrical inspections.

The group obtained an acoustic imager to identify leaks in compressed air, gas and vacuum systems. It also reveals the locations of electrical partial discharge, a situation that, if left unchecked, could result in system failure and power loss and potentially pose a safety hazard.