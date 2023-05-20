The AEDC Welcome Club got together one last time for a farewell tea to celebrate 70 years of friendship, fellowship and philanthropy.

The meeting of the AEDC Welcome Club, formerly the Women’s Club, took place at the Arnold Lakeside Club near the Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC) on May 4, where the remaining membership gathered together one last time to celebrate the club’s rich history, according to past club President Sande Hayes, who joined the club in 1978 after her husband assigned to Arnold Air Force Base as the Director of Public Relations. Hayes recalled when she first joined the program, club member Rosie Graham and a group of singers put together a program honoring all 50 states. For her part, she was part of the group representing Hawaii.

The AEDC Welcome Club gives one last toast as the club bids farewell after 70 years. 