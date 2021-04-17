For Barbara Sanders, age is just a number whether she’s strapping on her dancing shoes on Saturday nights or calling BINGO every other Friday at the local VFW.
“She is spry,” said her daughter, Brenda Hess even as she was planning her mom’s surprise 91st birthday party this past Wednesday evening. “And, she is dearly loved by everyone she meets.”
Barbara is the longest tenured auxiliary member of VFW Post 4188 in Tullahoma having served the club since the 1980s. She is a life member and has served as Auxiliary president on three occasions.
“She was born and raised in Tullahoma and is a graduate of Tullahoma High,” her daughter explained, noting her mother has traveled the world with her late husband, John William Hess Jr., who served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. “They lived in Germany, Hawaii, Georgia and Tennessee before he passed away in 1972.”
Barbara met John while he was stationed at Camp Forrest, first locking eyes on one another at the Duck River Skating Rink. Barbara ended up working at Arnold Air Force Base as a secretary for many years. Her mom’s maiden name was Buchanan.
Her daughter noted that Barbara continues to be very active with the local VFW where everyone calls her “Granny” and looks forward to her calls of the BINGO game every other Friday evening.
Barbara has four surviving daughters along with nine grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren and one great-great-great grandchild.
“She still enjoys life and looks forward to helping with the auxiliary,” her daughter said. “She a fiery 91.”