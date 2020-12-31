One Tullahoma aldermen spent much of her December making sure children in need in the community had plenty of coats to keep them warm this winter.
Alderman Sernobia McGee held a one-man mission to collect new or gently-used coats for children in order to give them to children in need of a warm coat for Christmas this year.
According to McGee, she has been collecting coats to give away for several years.
“This is my third year,” she told The News.
This year’s drive was particularly meaningful for McGee, she added.
Since 2020 brought on additional, compounded hardships in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, McGee was prompted to seek out ways to “lighten the load” of families in need in the community.
“This year has been especially tough for families, so I wanted to help lighten the load,” she said.
Posting on her personal and official Alderman Facebook pages, McGee simply asked her Facebook friends if they had any warm coats they could donate to the effort, which garnered a great response.
Over the years of her collecting, McGee said she has probably been able to give out more than 200 coats to children in need.
Last year, she helped out a friend who lives in Nashville with her coat drive. That drive helped children of J.C. Napier Elementary School, a magnet school in the Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools system.
“Every child received a new coat,” she said of the drive.
Her drives also specifically help elementary school children here in Tullahoma.
According to McGee, she is given no names for the recipients – only their coat size – in order to get them the coat they need for the winter. She was also able to get the children warm socks and shoes, she added.
As for how she found the children to donate the items to, McGee said she simply asked.
“I asked people in the community if they knew of any families or children who needed coats,” she said. People would then tell her if they knew of a family with several children who could use the help.
McGee also helped other coat drives in addition to holding her own.
She said she donated a bag full of coats to the coat drive held by the Come to the Table Ministry last December. That coat drive saw hundreds of adults and children receive a new coat, warm outwear accessories like hats and gloves and new socks for the winter season.