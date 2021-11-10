Starting tomorrow, Nov. 11, 12 Tullahoma High School students will depict the eponymous individuals deliberating over one man’s fate in the THS theater department’s production of “12 Angry Jurors.”
Theater Director Benjamin Spurlock said he is excited to get to see his students perform this play for the community and flex their thespian muscles.
“I’m extremely excited to see them perform,” he said. “For a lot of these kids, it’s been so long since they’ve been able to perform a big show. Getting to see them—specifically the seniors—find their rhythm again after so long has been an amazing experience. I’m very excited to see them put on the show.
The play centers on a 12-person jury in the 1950s. Tasked with determining whether a man is guilty of murdering his father, the jurors are faced with the effects of their own biases and prejudices and how they may potentially affect the life of the defendant.
According to Spurlock, he wanted to start his students off this semester with something that was “simple” at face value.
“This play addresses some social issues form the 1950s when it was written that still resonate today,” he said. “It’s been nice delving into the story, teaching the kids history through the play and allowing them to see how some of the issues are still relevant today.
Spurlock added that the production would not be possible without the participation of both students and parents, whom he thanked for their work on preparing the stage for the show.
“I’m extremely proud of all of these kids and their parents for helping every step of the way,” he said. “We have had to clear out materials from the back so we could walk around back there. We’ve acquired so many tools from parents who were generous enough to donate them to help us with set design.
“All in all, it’s been a lot of work, including cleaning up the facility, getting the lights fixed and getting the set built. I’m extremely proud of them.
Show times for “12 Angry Jurors” are 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 11 through 13, as well as 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 13 and 14, in the THS auditorium. Tickets for the performance are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and veterans and $5 for children 12 and under. Students and faculty can enjoy free admission with a school ID. Tullahoma High School is located at 927 N. Jackson St.