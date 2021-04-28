To celebrate National Jazz Day, the Eric Mintel Quartet will be making a stop at South Jackson Civic Center Friday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m.
The Eric Mintel Quartet will perform a tribute to jazz musician Dave Brubeck to celebrate what would have been his 100th birthday.
Tickets are $20 in advance and $22 at the door. There are special backstage tickets available for groups. For advanced tickets call the SJCC box office Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All social distancing guidelines will be observed for the show.
According to South Jackson Civic Association Chairman Greg Gressel, SJCC hosts Jazz on Jackson least every two years as they want to continue to provide quality music as a part of the arts.
“We at South Jackson are committed to the performing arts and want to do our part to bring as many art forms as possible to our stages in Tullahoma,” Gressel said. “We love Jazz music and we want our community to fall in love with jazz all over again.”
The Eric Mintel Quartet has been entertaining audiences of all ages with their electrifying jazz for the past 25 years. The group is best known for their tribute to Dave Brubeck as well as performing many original works. The quartet also has become a staple of the holidays with their highly successful “Charlie Brown Jazz” concerts.
The Eric Mintel Quartet have opened for Brubeck at the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia, featured on QVC and featured in many jazz and newspaper publications like Down Beat, Jazz Times, Hot House Jazz and Jazziz Magazines as well as The New York Times, Philadelphia Inquirer, Savannah Times, Baltimore Sun and others.
Mintel was also a featured guest on Marian McPartland’s Piano Jazz on NPR.
For more information about the show and tickets, call 455-5321 or go to southjackson.org.