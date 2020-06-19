Amateur Radio “Field Day” will be held June 27-28 and will focus on service and science.
Members of the Middle Tennessee Amateur Radio Society (MTARS), will be participating in the national Amateur Radio Field Day exercise at Old Stone Fort State Archaeological Park in Manchester.
Since 1933, ham radio operators across North America have established temporary ham radio stations in public locations during field days to showcase the science and skill of amateur radio.
The event will be Saturday, June 27, from 8 a.m. to Sunday, June 28, ending at 1 p.m. at the park. The field day is a showcase for how amateur radio works reliably under any conditions from almost any location to create an independent communications network.
“Ham radio functions completely independent of the Internet or cell phone infrastructure, can interface with tablets or smartphones, and can be set up almost anywhere in minutes. That’s the beauty of amateur radio during a communications outage,” says David Isgur, N1RSN, communications manager for ARRL, the national association for Amateur Radio, (www.arrl.org), which represents Amateur (or “ham”) Radio operators across the country. ”In today’s electronic do-it-yourself (DIY) environment, ham radio remains one of the best ways for people to learn about electronics, physics, meteorology, and numerous other scientific disciplines, and is a huge asset to any community during disasters or emergencies if the standard communication infrastructure goes down. Anyone may become a licensed amateur radio operator.”
There are more than 725,000 licensed hams in the United States, as young as 9 and as old as 100. And with clubs such as Middle Tennessee Amateur Radio Society (MTARS), it’s easy for anybody to get involved in Middle Tennessee.
For more information about Field Day or Amateur Radio, contact Michael Glennon, 931-588-0302 or email: kb4jhu@arrl.net. For more information visit www.qsl.net/mtars and/or www.arrl.org/what-is-ham-radio.