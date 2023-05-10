In a galaxy not so far away, the Hands-On Science Center (HOSC) celebrated National Space Day with a free event and unveiling of two new exhibits.
Kicking off the event was the ribbon cutting of the Space Mural just by the entrance to the science center. HOSC Executive Director Sean Amidon said the Space Mural was possible due to a grant the science center received from the Tennessee Arts Commission and partnered with the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center to help paint the mural, painted by artists Joy Snead and Avery Wert.
Amidon then welcomed the commander Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC) Col. Randel Gordon and Senior Enlisted Leader of AEDC Chief Master Sgt. Jennifer Cirricione. Gordon said when he was young he had the chance to go to space camp in Huntsville, Ala., which was his first time he was able to go to a place where he could learn about science hands on.
“When I got there I realized, ‘Oh wow, there are a lot of other kids just like me who think science is cool, engineering is cool and math is cool,” Gordon said. “I got a chance to see that. It was the first time in my life where I felt like I was amongst my own. It was great.”
He added when he thought about his memories he’s made in his career, it all began going to a place that really valued science, engineering, technology and math.
“I’m really on board for this type of stuff,” he said. “I’m really impressed with the museum. I think it’s cool to have a science center.”
He thanked everyone for inviting him and Cirricione down to the event and to participate in the ribbon cutting.
The next ribbon cutting was for the new Space Hall. Like the space mural, Amidon said there was a lot of planning put into the space hall and it was made possible and sponsored by National Aerospace Solutions (NAS).
Amidon said the Space Hall came to be due to the popularity of the space party room, which was unveiled last year and sponsored by the Tullahoma Noon Rotary Club.
“That room was meant to be a party room sometimes and general admission other times. People loved it for parties that it was also never open for general admission,” Amidon said. “We took that room and expanded it out to this whole area so there is a party room and a separate admission area.”
Coming up next for the science center is its “Science Summer Camp" starting on May 22 and runs through July 28. The summer camps will run Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be before and after care available from 7:30 – 10 a.m. and 4 – 6:30 p.m. Prices for the space camps are: $145 a week for non-members, $130 a week for members and siblings and $115 for those who sign up for five or more weeks. There are also before and after care as well with $20 a week for before or after care, and $35 a week for both before and after care.