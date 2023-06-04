The Arnold Community Council (ACC) which supports the mission at Arnold Air Force Base (AFB) held their annual “D.C. Fly-In” visit to the Pentagon and Capitol Hill during May 16-18.
The ACC delegation met with United Stated Air Force leaders at the Pentagon on Monday. They also met with Congressional leaders and staff members at the United States Capitol on Tuesday through Thursday.
The delegation presented and discussed issues that are important to the 13-county Arnold (AFB) community that supports the Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC) and partner agencies in the military Major Range Test Facilities Base (MRTFB).
Glenn Liston, ACC President, and Mike Niederhauser, ACC’s committee chair for legislative affairs, led the delegation in meetings with United States Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty.
Three ACC teams met with Tennessee’s United States Congressional Representatives (and their staff members) including Tim Burchett, Dr. Scott DesJarlais, Chuck Fleischmann, Mark Green, Diana Harshbarger, Andy Ogles, and John Rose.
The delegation also met with other Congress members and staffers (many who are partners in the Congressional Range and Testing Center Caucus) including Dale Strong (AL), Julia Brownley (CA), Salud Carbajal (CA), Anna Eshoo (CA), Kevin McCarthy (CA), Matt Gaetz (FL), Jim Jordan (OH), Michael Turner (OH), Steven Hosford (NV), Blake Moore (UT), Chris Stewart (UT), and Rob Wittman (VA).
On Tuesday, the ACC delegation hosted a reception in the United States Capitol. With support from the Tennessee Valley Authority, the reception fostered open dialogue among many congressional districts. The delegation was pleased to share some favorite Southern Middle Tennessee refreshments with the representatives and their staff members.
A distinct highlight of the ACC’s visit to the Pentagon was a small-group discussion with General Charles “CQ” Brown, Jr., the Chief of Staff of the United States Air Force. Topics included military family support, quality of life, and the Air Force’s test mission.
General Brown, who has since been nominated to be the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, sent a note to the ACC, “Thanks Arnold AFB civic leaders for meeting with me during your trip to our Nation’s capital. We cannot do it alone—partnering with local communities ensures mission success & support for our Airmen & their families.”
The delegation also met with senior leaders in other offices of the Department of the Air Force in the Pentagon, addressing personnel recruiting; staffing and retention; and state-of-the-art technology development with accelerated testing and deployment of fielded weapon systems.
About the Arnold Community Council:
The Arnold Community Council is a civic organization that supports Arnold AFB and the Arnold Engineering Development Complex. ACC has some 240 members representing civic, commercial, and industrial entities in the 13-county region around Arnold AFB, Tennessee.
ACC supports awareness of AEDC by holding informational meetings with the Tennessee Legislature and Tennessee Congressional delegation as well as annual advocacy visits to the Pentagon and Capitol Hill; donating to quarterly and annual military award winners; donating to the annual AEDC Veteran’s Picnic and the AEDC Children’s Christmas Party; supporting the Honor Flight of Middle Tennessee, Wreaths Across America; and sponsoring receptions for visiting dignitaries.
ACC is an IRS 501(c) (6) Tennessee nonprofit corporation.