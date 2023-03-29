Arnold Recycling at HOSC

Eric Hopp, Arnold Air Force Base Recycling manager, shows Reese York, 6, how to tell if a can is made of aluminum by using a magnet during a Global Recycling Day event at the Hands-On Science Center in Tullahoma, Tenn., March 18, 2023. The Arnold AFB recycling program diverts approximately 1.3 million tons of material annually from the landfill.

 Jill Picket U.S. Air Force photo

The Arnold Air Force Base Recycling Center participated in the Global Recycling Day March 18 at the Hands-On Science Center in Tullahoma to help spread the word about why recycling and properly disposing of trash is important.

According to Eric Hopp, Arnold Recycling Center manager, the Arnold Engineering Development Complex has a commitment to environmental stewardship.