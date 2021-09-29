The Tullahoma Fine Arts Center announced it will be hosting its inaugural Halloween Masquerade Party on Saturday, Oct. 16, at the art center at 401 S. Jackson St.
“The rumors are that the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center is haunted,” TFAC officials said, “come find out for yourself whether those rumors are true.”
Participants must be 18 years or older. The event starts at 7 p.m. and goes on until midnight. Tickets for the event cost $20 for members of TFAC and South Jackson Civic Center and $40 for nonmembers. Tickets can be purchased at the art center, South Jackson Civic Center or online at www.tullahomaart.org
The Halloween Masquerade Party will be filled with fun activities as well as hors d'oeuvres, dancing, a DJ, giveaways and a silent auction.
“Come have fun and support the arts in Tullahoma along with the ghosts, witches and goblins,” TFAC officials said.
On Saturday, Oct. 23, the TFAC Youth Group will hold its inaugural Halloween Lock-in from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. The event will include music, snacks, movies, games and crafts and spooky stories under the direction of Youth Director Joy Snead and staff.
Tickets for the lock-in are free to youth members and $10 for non-members.
Business hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more on tickets go to tullahomaart.org or call 455-1234.