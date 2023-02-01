The Tullahoma Fine Arts Center (TFAC) is starting its year of exhibits with a showcase of local artist Stephanie Lamb.
According to TFAC President Dr. Joshua Cole, Lamb is Manchester native who joined the art center as a member in 2022, and participated in the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center’s Resident Artist program in which she created “a whimsical and fantasy based exhibition.”
“”The exhibition showcases many fantasy themes while including some of Stephanie's Buddhist roots,” Cole said. “The Tullahoma Fine Arts Center is proud to showcase our local and regional talent including this amazingly gifted young artist.”
Lamb’s exhibit will on display starting Saturday, Feb. 4 and will run through Saturday, Feb. 25. While the exhibit opens on Feb. 4 residents can stop by for a meet and greet with Lamb from 5 to 7 p.m. that evening.
“The Tullahoma Fine Arts Center Board of Directors and Executive Committee welcomes everyone to visit and participate,” Cole said. “Our organization is open to the public and we invite everyone of all ages; you do not have to be a member to participate!”
The Tullahoma Fine Arts Center is located at 401 S. Jackson St., across the street from South Jackson Civic Center. The art center offers an array of art and history exhibits, art classes and other events throughout the year. For more information, call 931-455-1234 or visit www.TullahomaArt.org.