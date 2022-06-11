For the month of June, the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center has two exhibits taking up residency and each are on the opposite ends of the art world.
On Saturday, June 4, the art center held two separate grand receptions for each exhibit. The first reception was held in the afternoon for the downstairs exhibit “A Wood Workers Tale.”
“A Wood Workers Tale” showcases the wood working talents of local artists in the area, ranging from sculptures to plates and bowls to vases. Some of the items on display are available to purchase.
A second reception was held later that evening for the upstairs gallery “Living Art.”
“Living Art” is an exhibit by Hard Rock Tattoo Studio and curated by Hard Rock Tattoo Studio owners Jeremy and Lenzi Zimmerman and TFAC Youth Programs Director Joy Snead.
According to Jeremy and Lenzi, the purpose of “Living Art” is to erase the stigma of tattoos and piercings by showing the history and art behind it. Jeremy said he thinks tattoos are on the rise and are becoming more and more socially acceptable.
“I think it’s very important for people to understand that [tattoos and piercings] has been around and has its place in society,” he said. “We want it acknowledged as a noble art form.”
Jeremy and Lenzi are the owners of Hard Rock Tattoo Studio and have been tattooing for about a decade. The tattoo studio is located at 504 N. Jackson St. and they keep it as clean and family friendly.
“It’s regulated by the health department so it’s a nice place to get a piece of artwork,” Lenzi said.
The first part of the exhibit guests will see is the history about piercings and tattoos from all around the world, dating back thousands of years. Then, the next room has various photographs, paintings and so on of the tattoos done over the years. Pieces featured include tattoos by Jeremy and Lenzi, piercings by Lonny Thompson of Hard Rock Tattoo Studio, Nevada Lutes of Death Before Dishonor, located at 313 N. Jackson St., and Jordan Nalls and his apprentice Sky Zimmerman of Black Lotus Tattoos in Manchester.
Jeremy said it was important he got other shops together to show attendees that all the shops care about their customers to get their perfect artwork.
“I just wanted to bring all the shops together to show the public that we are a united front,” Jeremy said. “We wanna let everybody share and not ‘Hey, we are the best.’ We wanted to show that we are a united front as tattoo artists in the community.”
They hope that those who come to the exhibit take away that tattoos are becoming more socially acceptable and educate the public. All the artists at the exhibit did advised that for those who are thinking about getting a tattoo for the first time understand it will be with them forever.
The best advice the Zimmermans, Thompson and Nalls offered is get a picture of what they want and keep it as their home screen on their phones, computer or whatever is needed so they can see it every day, and to meet the tattoo artists to find artwork they like.
“We’ve see a lot of young people making serious, forever mistakes and we try to see what we can do to help them gain some dignity back,” Jeremy said.
Both exhibits will run at the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center until Saturday, June 25. The art center is located at 401 S. Jackson St. Business hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more find the art center online at tullahomaart.org or call 455-1234.