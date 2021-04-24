For the month of April, the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center’s main exhibit put its members’ artwork on display for Tullahoma residents.
From April 3 through 24, the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center (TFAC) held the “TFAC Member’s Show,” which featured its members’ artwork.
All four exhibit halls featured artwork from local artists and members of TFAC. The artists featured included Wanda Gobbell, Jon Gray, Arey Jean Barton, Lisa Jones, Joanna Seiber, Jackie Smotherman Smith, Joy Snead, Jack Moore, Karen Ingle, Carol Ann Stephens, Dee Foster, Avery Wert, Kathy Mullins and TFAC Youth Council members Marleigh Flynn, Isabella Flynn and Jillian Gillis.
TFAC held an opening reception April 3 and, according to TFAC President Joshua Cole, the turnout and the participation from the community was amazing.
“We are so blessed by the number of members that participate and the community for coming to support and view the exhibition,” Cole said.
Cole stated the gallery offered the chance for art center members to showcase their talents to the community. He added the art center plans to hold a yearly membership showcase.
The gallery didn’t have a specific layout for each of the artists, yet some of the artists did have certain themes. Cole said he encouraged attendees to take their time to view the eclectic collection that members had on display.
He pointed out the artwork by both Joanna Seiber and Wanda Gobbell presented a spring theme, while graphite artist Lisa Jones concentrated on rock and roll icons such as John Lennon, Paul McCartney and Janis Joplin for her pieces. He also praised the work and talents by TFAC Youth Council members for showcasing their talents as young adults.
The art center recently announced it will be holding its 2021 Summer Art Camp for the weeks of June 7 through 11, July 5 through 9 and Aug. 2 through 6. Morning sessions will be from 9 a.m. through noon for children aged 5 to 12, and afternoon sessions will be from 1 to 4 p.m. for children aged 13 and older.
For the month of May, TFAC will be showcasing the work of five local artists: Joy Snead, Avery Wert, Dee Foster, Anthony Martin Stills and TFAC Youth Council member Abby Grenier.
The exhibition will showcase numerous art mediums including paintings, photography and ceramics.
The opening reception will be held May 1 from noon to 3 p.m., with the exhibit running through May 22. Admission is free to members and $5 for non-members.
The art center’s gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 401 S. Jackson St. For more information, contact the art center at tullahomaart.org or 455-1234.