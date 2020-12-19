The Tullahoma Fine Arts Center embraced the holiday spirit this month with its “A Very Tullahoma Christmas” exhibit while featuring “The Best Little Gift Shop in Tullahoma.” The exhibits ran from Dec. 5 to Dec. 19.
The “A Very Tullahoma Christmas” exhibit consisted of Christmas-inspired artwork from local artists Karen Ingle, Carol Ann Stephens, Jennie Roles-Walter, Kathy Mullins and Sharon Prosser. They created a nostalgic Christmas experience while having various Christmas decorations on display, including a Christmas tree in the first exhibit hall.
The upstairs exhibit is the home of “The Best Little Gift Shop in Tullahoma” for the month of December where residents can get the chance to support local vendors while finding Christmas gifts for friends and family. The shops consist of various homemade crafts from Charity’s Treasures, Heritage Home Crafts, Purple Chameleon Art, Jai’s Butter, Larry Wendland and Vince Zaccardi.
Besides crafts, the gift shop is also selling artwork from artists like Joy Snead, Dee Foster, Raven’s Art Boutique, Tom Clouse and Liz Clouse-Jolliffe.
The art center originally extended its hours this month to give residents extended hours to shop and see the exhibit. However, the art center announced Monday, Dec. 14, it was changing its hours of operation back to Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. The art center also suspended all classes and children’s programs scheduled for the month as well.
Starting Dec. 19 the art center will be closed to the public through Dec. 23 and will be closed for the holidays from Dec. 23 through Jan. 4.
Along with the exhibits, the art center will be hosting “Silly Kids Yoga” on Dec. 22 for children between the ages of 5 and 10 starting at 10:30 a.m. as well as having special holiday themed art classes.
For more information, contact the art center at art@tullahomaartcenter.org and 455-1234.