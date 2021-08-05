For the month of August, the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center will be hosting “An Appreciation of Photography” exhibit.
The art center will hold a reception for the grand opening from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday Aug. 7. The exhibit will run from Aug. 7 to Aug. 28. Tickets for admission to the exhibit are $5 for non-members and free for members. Tickets can be purchased online at www.tullahomaart.org or by visiting the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center.
According to TFAC President Joshua Cole, the exhibition showcases an eclectic taste of photography from local artists, and it will be one of the best photography showcases that TFAC has seen in some time.
“We are extremely excited to showcase these artists’ talents and hope that everyone will join us,” Cole said.
The artists that will be showcased are Jim Jennings of Hendersonville, Luz Hardy of Normandy, Juli Osborne Batchelor of Tullahoma and Tori Perry of Tullahoma. According to Cole, Osborne’s photos focus on still life, Jennings’ photos are landscapes and both Hardy and Perry’s photos are “very eclectic.” He also gave a special thanks to Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital for sponsoring the upcoming exhibit.
The gallery hours for the art center are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 401 S. Jackson St. For more information, contact the art center at 455-1234 or go to tullahomaart.org.