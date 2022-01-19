The arts community in Tullahoma will be celebrating the 54th anniversary of country music legend Johnny Cash’s historic concerts at Folsom State Prison.
This Saturday, Jan. 22, the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center will kick off its 2022 season of the arts with its first exhibit “1968: A Folsom Redemption,” which will run through Saturday, Feb. 26.
“1968: A Folsom Redemption” is an exhibition curated by ExhibitsUSA, a program of Mid-America Arts Alliance, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the landmark event in June 2019. The exhibit showcases a collection of photographs by journalists Dan Poush and Gene Beley, who were among a handful of eyewitnesses to witness the two concerts at Folsom Prison. The exhibit will also showcase a wide range of intimate of photos of Cash, ranging from him being with family friends, to meeting country music legend Merle Haggard and will highlight Cash’s golden era from January 1968 to his concert in Anaheim, Calif. on March 1, 1969, when he was preparing to launch his national network television show “The Johnny Cash Show.”
The exhibition opens at the art center Saturday, Jan. 22 at 1 p.m. Tickets for admission are $10, which can be purchased by visiting the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center. Gallery hours for the art center are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 401 S. Jackson St.
For more information, contact the art center at 455-1234, art@tullahomaart.org or go to tullahomaart.org.
Across the street, South Jackson Civic Center will be hosting an event to go along with the art center called “Folsom ‘68” with the Johnny Cash tribute band JC Cole and Folsom ’68 performing that night. The group’s look and sound have been described as “realistic” and have even received endorsement from members of the Cash family and former members of Cash’s band.
“We’re kind of going to be the opening event for the Folsom Prison photo exhibit that will be at the art center,” said South Jackson Chairman Greg Gressel.
The Mitchell Museum at South Jackson will be open prior to the stage show and during intermission.
Showtime is 7 p.m., and admission is $20 in advance and $22 at the door per person. Tickets can be purchased at southjackson.org or by calling the box office 455-5321.
About “1968: A Folsom Redemption”
In January 1968, Johnny Cash was at a crossroads. His music career, in a slow decline for several years, was in need of a smash hit. He had recently straightened out his personal life, and leadership changes at his record label meant he was able to finally convince them of the merits of a live recording in a prison setting. Cash had been performing for inmates as far back as 1957, when he received a stream of requests from prisoners who identified with the man who sang “Folsom Prison Blues.” This connection developed with prisoners during these concerts had made him increasingly sympathetic to those he would later call “the downtrodden.”
Working as freelance journalists, photographer Dan Poush and writer Gene Beley met with Cash and his family the day before the concerts began, at the invitation of Reverend Floyd Gressett, a friend of Cash’s who ministered to inmates and helped set up the show at Folsom State Prison with Recreation Director Lloyd Kelley. After practicing the set with the Tennessee Three at Hotel El Rancho the night before, on January 13, 1968, Cash, along with opening acts Carl Perkins and the Statler Brothers, performed two separate shows in the dining hall at Folsom. Notable for capturing Cash’s ability to connect with his audience, the recordings crackled with the excitement of an adoring crowd. The resulting album, At Folsom Prison, was released four months later to critical and popular acclaim.
Beley’s first-person account of those days, and his knowledge of the storylines at work behind the scenes, make this a fascinating exploration of the little-known aspects of a well-known event in popular culture. 1968: A Folsom Redemption takes the viewer right into the heart of this pivotal moment in the life and career of one of the twentieth century’s most important and cherished musical personalities.
For the first time ever, this travelling road show collection of thirty-one photos features a wide range of intimate photos with friends and family to a backstage meeting with country music legend Merle Haggard with the Man in Black. This exhibition highlights Cash’s golden era from the January 1968 Folsom prison album recording to a March 1, 1969 concert in Anaheim, California when he was getting ready to launch his network television show.