The Tullahoma arts community is kicking off the holiday spirit with several events for the month of December. Both the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center and South Jackson Civic Center will have a number of opportunities for Tullahoma residents seeking a unique holiday experience or gifts to buy for loved ones.
Tullahoma Fine Arts Center
The Tullahoma Fine Arts Center is embracing the holiday season as it presents “A Christmas Marketplace” from Wednesday, Dec. 1, through Thursday, Dec. 23. Residents can get the chance to support local vendors while finding Christmas gifts for friends and family. The art center’s business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sunday.
For more information, contact the art center at 455-1234 or online at tullahomaart.org.
South Jackson Civic Center
South Jackson will ring in the yuletide season with the return of “South Jackson’s Trees of Christmas” event. Starting Wednesday, Dec. 1, through Sunday, Dec. 5, the halls and exhibit areas of South Jackson Civic Center will be covered in a forest of uniquely-decorated trees for visitors to stroll through at their leisure while listening to Christmas chamber music and enjoying hot chocolate, coffees, ciders and baked goods. Admission for the Trees of Christmas is $5 per person (including one child under 12), with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Tullahoma Day Care Center. The maximum household charge will be $20.
On Saturday, Dec. 4, South Jackson will be hosting the Christkindlmart holiday market from noon to 8 p.m. Shoppers can stop by the authentic German-style market to enjoy the taste and smells of the holiday season like roasted nuts, fresh pretzels and hot spiced wine ciders as they look around for Christmas gifts from local vendors. Attendees can enjoy the festive music and the glimmer from the Christmas lights as they stroll through the grounds, making stops at the Trees of Christmas inside the civic center, the Ganoe-Bussell Cabin to experience Christmas in the 1800s and stroll across the street to the Christmas Marketplace at the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center.
From Thursday, Dec. 9, through Sunday, Dec. 12, South Jackson Community Playhouse Theatre Series will present the play "Holmes for the Holidays" by Ken Ludwig. The play tells the story of acclaimed 1930s actor William Gillette as he invites his Sherlock Holmes co-stars to his eccentric Connecticut mansion for a Christmas Eve celebration. When one of the guests is murdered, Gillette employs the persona of the master detective he's made famous on the stage. Show times are 7 p.m. for Dec. 9-11 and 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 12. Tickets are $15 and $12 for adults and students respectively and $17 and $14 at the door for adults and students. Civic center members, military and seniors are $14.
Then, to commemorate the most wonderful time of the year South Jackson will be playing the Christmas classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14. “It’s a Wonderful Life” tells the story of an angel who is sent from Heaven to help a desperately frustrated businessman, George Bailey, by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed. Tickets for the showing are $10 per person.
For information on tickets, contact SJCC at 455-5321 or visit southjackson.org online.