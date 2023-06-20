Ascend new place.jpg
Photo provided

Ascend Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee and headquartered in Tullahoma, broke ground Friday, June 9, for its future branch location in McMinnville. Located off Highway 70 South and Bridge Builders Road, the newest branch is expected to open in the second quarter of 2024.

When completed, the 3,500 square foot facility will mark an office relocation for Ascend from the current Three Star Mall branch to the future site. The new location will offer a broad range of services, including checking, savings and youth accounts, as well as money market and certificate of deposit accounts. Other products include mortgage, auto and recreational loans, credit cards, personal loans, personal line of credit loans, and business accounts and loans.