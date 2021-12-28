Tullahoma-based Ascend Federal Credit Union is donating $70,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee to help individuals and families have access to food this holiday season. Credit union employees and members also contributed an additional $3,235. In total, the donations will pay for more than 300,940 meals for Middle Tennesseans.
Ascend’s members were encouraged to make donations to Second Harvest via a special link provided by the credit union during November. The credit union decided to go the extra mile and add $70,000, increasing the overall donation to $73,235.
“The $70,000 amount is notable as Ascend celebrates its 70th anniversary this year,” said Ascend President and CEO Caren Gabriel. “Second Harvest continues to do important work in our community and our members once again led the way, contributing a significant amount to this donation. The large number of people fed by this caring organization will make a substantial impact in Middle Tennessee.”
“This generous donation from our partners at Ascend Federal Credit Union is so important during this holiday season,” said Nancy Keil, president and CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee. “The demand for our services continues to remain high, and there are many families facing hunger that will be fed and given hope with this contribution.”
Ascend employees also held a corporate-wide food drive, collecting a credit-union wide fund-raising total of 8,846 items to contribute to Second Harvest Food Bank.