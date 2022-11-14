Ascend - Komen
Photo provided

Ascend Federal Credit Union has announced it has donated $20,945 to the Central Tennessee chapter of the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. The contribution includes $18,000 from the credit union – to sponsor the 2022 and 2023 fundraising initiative the MORE THAN PINK Walk – and $2,945 donated by Ascend employees. The money will help fund local breast cancer detection and support projects for those with critical needs, with the goal of eliminating barriers to lifesaving services. 

Ascend employees contributed to the fundraising campaign by participating in a casual dress program during October. Employees donated a minimum of $5 every Friday and Saturday to wear blue jeans and breast cancer awareness T-shirts to work. Including this year’s donation, Ascend employees have raised $19,123 for Susan G. Komen since 2018.