Ascend Federal Credit Union and its employees raised $1,270 recently to support the American Heart Association’s (AHA’s) efforts to increase women’s heart health awareness. Ascend employees gave a total of $635 by donating at least $5 to the Go Red for Women program to wear blue jeans and a red shirt on National Wear Red Day Feb. 4 – and Ascend matched each employee contribution, dollar-for-dollar.
Over the past six years, Ascend has contributed $19,730 to support heart health through donations to the American Heart Association.
“Ascend is proud to support the American Heart Association and Go Red for Women,” said Peggy Stubblefied, Ascend’s Chief Human Resources Officer. “Their mission is essential, and their work is unparalleled. Elevating the awareness of the AHA’s vital work can allow our mothers, grandmothers, sisters and daughters to live longer, healthier lives.”
“We are so grateful for the generous support from Ascend Federal Credit Union and its employees,” said Melinda Walega, chair of the Middle Tennessee Go Red for Women campaign and vice president of talent acquisition at Schneider Electric. “Their donations in Middle Tennessee to our lifesaving mission will help to continue the fight against a disease that is a foremost health threat to women in Tennessee and across the nation.”
Cardiovascular disease is a leading cause of death of women in the U.S., according to the AHA’s 2021 Heart Disease & Stroke Statistics. Heart disease kills one woman approximately every 80 seconds, taking more lives than all forms of cancer combined.
With more than 240,500 members and more than $3.7 billion in assets, Ascend Federal Credit Union is the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee and one of the largest federally chartered credit unions in the United States. They are based in Tullahoma.