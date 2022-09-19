Ascend Federal Credit Union is making the call to its members for their best landscape photography for its upcoming 2023 calendar.
“We want to feature your landscape photos from all over the Volunteer State,” Ascend FCU representatives said in a statement. “Submit your best images of the state, whether they’re of the Smokies, our scenic rivers or the heart of your favorite downtown.”
The deadline to submit photos is Friday, Sept. 23, at 11:59:59 p.m. CDT. Entrants must be at least 18 years of age, have valid U.S. government issued identification and valid tax identification number. Ascend’s employees, officials and members of their immediate families and household members of each (whether related or not) are not eligible to participate in the contest.
Entrants are asked to disclose the circumstances under which an image was captured as well as any instructions given to a subject. Upon entering the contest, entrants must certify that subjects were treated with respect and dignity, and that no people, wildlife or the environment were harmed in creating a photograph. If special equipment such as camera traps and drones used to capture the photograph, it must also be disclosed.
Some of the requirements for the photos include:
• Any submitted photos must be from the state of Tennessee, so no beach or outside the state landmark photos like the Grand Canyon or Mt. Rushmore.
• To be considered, photos must be in landscape/horizontal, not portrait/vertical. The photos can include animals, plants and landscapes; geological, or climatological features.
• No people are allowed in the photos. Unless the person is unrecognizable, like a silhouette, photos that contain people will not be considered for the calendar.
• Those submitting photos are asked to get creative. While Tennessee has many nature spots there are nice cityscapes to photograph.