Ascend Rotary.JPG

Current Ascend FCU President and CEO Matt Jernigan (left) and past President and CEO Caren Gabriel (right) speak to Tullahoma Noon Rotary about Ascend’s history and Gabriel’s milestones in her 19 years as CEO.

 Kyle Murphy photo

The Tullahoma Noon Rotary Club recently welcomed both the current and past president and CEO of Ascend Federal Credit Union, who talked about the credit union’s history, accomplishments and future.

Matt Jernigan, current President and CEO, and Caren Gabriel, who retired as president and CEO his past April, talked with the Rotarians about the history of Ascend Federal Credit Union, then called AEDC Federal Credit Union, where it started at Arnold Air Force Base in 1951 before recognizing the need for cooperative financial services for the city of Tullahoma, Tullahoma Utilities and Tullahoma City Schools.

