Ascend Federal Credit Union has announced it has donated $10,000 to the Tennessee Chapter of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) to support Light The Night. Credit union employees and members also contributed an additional $3,508. The donations help fund cancer research and provide support services to cancer patients and their families.
“Once again, we are humbled by the continued support of Ascend, its employees and its members,” said Jeff Parsley, LLS Tennessee/Alabama regional executive director. “It is donations like this that enable LLS to carry on with our investment in innovative research and therapies to help cure this dreaded disease and improve the quality of life of patients undergoing treatment.”
“Each year, I am awestruck by the willingness of our members and employees to support LLS, which is truly making a difference in the fight against blood cancers,” said Caren Gabriel, Ascend president and CEO. “This donation underscores our commitment to help advance the extraordinary research and development being made by LLS to find a cure.”
In addition to the Light The Night corporate donation, this Halloween employees at Ascend locations throughout Middle Tennessee participated in the LLS annual fundraiser “Costumed for a Cure,” dressing up in their most creative costumes and decorating pumpkins. Anyone who visited an Ascend branch could vote for their favorite costume or pumpkin with a contribution to LLS. Donations also were accepted through a custom fundraising website. “Costumed for a Cure” raised $3,508 from employee and member donations, bringing the 16-year total for Costumed for a Cure to $45,179.
Culminating in more than 100 evening events each fall, donors in communities across North America celebrated Light The Night by carrying illuminated lanterns to take steps to end cancer – white for survivors, red for supporters, and gold in memory of loved ones lost to cancer. LLS’s Nashville event was held on Oct. 28.
The funds raised through Light The Night support LLS’s mission priorities: research, education and support, and policy and advocacy. Through campaigns like Light The Night, LLS has invested more than $1.5 billion since its inception in research to advance breakthrough therapies.