Ascend Federal Credit Union has announced it has donated $10,000 to the Tennessee Chapter of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) to support Light The Night. Credit union employees and members also contributed an additional $3,508. The donations help fund cancer research and provide support services to cancer patients and their families.

“Once again, we are humbled by the continued support of Ascend, its employees and its members,” said Jeff Parsley, LLS Tennessee/Alabama regional executive director. “It is donations like this that enable LLS to carry on with our investment in innovative research and therapies to help cure this dreaded disease and improve the quality of life of patients undergoing treatment.”