Ascend Federal Credit Union, the largest federal credit union in Middle Tennessee, has revealed that it has won a coveted Diamond Award from the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Marketing & Business Development Council. Ascend won the top award in the “Cutting Edge” category for its innovative “Annual Spotify Membership Giveaway” marketing campaign that celebrated Financial Literacy Month in April 2021.
CUNA’s Diamond Awards highlight excellence in marketing and business development in the credit union industry. Ascend competed against the country’s largest credit unions (assets of more than $1 billion).
“Ascend has long championed the importance of helping our members become better stewards of their money and achieve their financial goals in life,” said Leslie Copeland, chief strategy officer for Ascend. “This award is testament to the creativity of our team to make managing money fun and encourage members to use our free resources so they may be able to improve their financial health.”
As part of the financial literacy campaign, Ascend added a special section to its online financial education center to help members and non-members improve their money management skills. Resources included free interactive learning tools including tutorials, videos and quizzes that provide expert guidance on building a budget, buying a home, understanding credit scores and reports, and much more. The new module also contained four sections: Healthy Financial Habits, Creating a Budget, Family Conversations about Money and Taxes: the Basics.
To raise awareness about the free resources, Ascend created and implemented a marketing campaign that focused on social media platforms (specifically Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn). The credit union improved engagement by encouraging participants to register and complete an Everfi financial literacy module playlist for a chance to win a paid premium subscription to Spotify, the world’s most popular audio streaming service. The number of users logging on to the credit union’s financial resources increased 1,400% to 4,021 during the one-month promotion.
“Diamond Awards are the gold standard of achievement in credit union marketing and business development,” said Marella Nardotti, chair, Diamond Awards, and VP of marketing, NextMark Credit Union. “Inventiveness in effectively achieving and exceeding objectives is what these awards honor.”
CUNA’s Marketing & Business Development Council celebrated the 2022 Diamond Awards by announcing winners in 35 categories at its annual conference in Los Angeles, California, on March 11. Judges reviewed 1,195 entries during this year’s competition.