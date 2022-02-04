The Tullahoma Band has again changed its spring break trip destination.
At the January meeting of the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education, Band Director Justin Scott informed the board the band’s secondary plan of heading to Hawaii during spring break is no longer the desired plan.
The band’s travel plans have been altered numerous times since the COVID-19 pandemic began, first postponing and then cancelling a planned international trip to Dublin in 2021 to perform in the city’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The band was selected by the festival committee to perform in March 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of that year’s festival; however, the committee extended an offer to the band to push its 2021 performance to 2022 in the hopes that the pandemic would have abated by then.
As the pandemic raged on globally, the directors made the decision to forgo international travel in favor of a domestic trip to Oahu, Hawaii, this March. However, according to Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens, current travel restrictions prompted the cancellation of the Hawaii trip. Instead, the band looked closer to home for a travel destination, opting for a trip to Orlando.
Additionally, the new trip destination has fewer allowable passengers than the two previous trips. Originally, the Ireland trip would have been open to some recent graduates of the band program in order to allow for the seniors in the Classes of 2020 and 2019 to perform in Ireland. The Orlando trip, Stephens noted, would not be a performance-based trip, meaning it would only be open to current high school students, instead of adding recently-graduated performers. Both the Ireland and Hawaii trips would have been performance-based.
Students and band family members who were originally slated to go on the Ireland or Hawaii trips have been issued refunds if they elected not to visit Orlando. Those still wanting to travel with the band who also paid for either the Ireland or Hawaii trips had their funds applied to the newest destination and issued any refunds owed to them due to the difference in cost for the previous trips.
Scott said at the meeting the number of travelers for the Orlando trip is significantly smaller than the number interested in traveling to Ireland or Hawaii, with only 55 electing to travel to Florida. The majority of those traveling are students, Scott noted.
The trip will not involve any air travel, Scott added, telling the board it would be a single bus driving down to Florida, spending a few days in some theme parks and driving back home.
“We wanted to do something mainly for the juniors and seniors that weren’t going to get to travel again before they graduated,” he said. “It’s been a fun mental journey around the world to nowhere, but we’re going to get there somewhere.”
Stephens commended Scott’s dedication to giving the students something to enjoy, noting his scouting options for all the previous trips and his willingness to find something to acknowledge the upperclassmen students who might otherwise have not had any kind of fun trip to look back on during their time as a band student.
Scott himself commended the travel company, Gateway Music Festivals and Tours, for being willing to work with band parents on issuing refunds and helping them navigate travel insurance in the unprecedented pandemic times.
“The fact that every one of the participants was able to get a full refund, especially in this day and time where everything going on was just unheard of, they have been bending over backwards to accommodate us, so we’re excited to continue to work with them in the future,” he said.
The board unanimously approved the band’s change of travel plans, with Board Chairman Kim Uselton wishing Scott and the band a “wonderful, wonderful time” in Florida next month.