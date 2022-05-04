The Tullahoma High School Band premiered a new piece written by a band alumnus this recently at its annual Spring Pops Concert. The concert was held in Frazier McEwen Park.
Andrew E. Lawson, a 2015 graduate of Tullahoma High School and former Tullahoma Band member, composed and conducted the first public performance of his new piece “The Wildcat March” at the concert with the full Tullahoma Concert and Symphonic Bands.
Lawson said the inspiration for the Tullahoma-inspired piece came from his desire to compose a march in general but morphed into a more personal piece for his alma mater.
“Originally I just wanted to write a march,” he said. “I told the kids Friday this is the seventh iteration of the march. The closer we got, and the more I worked on it, the more I realized we were going to make this one special. There’s little hints of the fight song in there, which is why I called it ‘The Wildcat.’”
Lawson is no stranger to composing. He’s written multiple pieces, including a piece called “Full Blast!” performed by the combined sixth grade bands earlier in the afternoon at the outdoor concert, which he said was premiered in November at the Virginia Music Educators Association. He said he has also written many pieces for churches and universities.
What makes “The Wildcat March” special to Lawson is that he got to hear his alma mater, including some band students he knows, perform his piece in public for the first time.
“I think the fact that I get to hear my alma mater play it is really special,” he said. “A lot of what I know about music and how it works came from Tullahoma, and it’s the reason that I am a music educator now.”
Band Director Justin Scott said having an alumnus write and compose a piece and then premier it with the band was “huge.”
“We always talk to the kids about the fact that there’s music past high school and past college, and he’s a perfect example of that,” he said of Lawson. “We actually have been talking a lot with the kids about music composition. He came in on Friday and worked with the students on the march.
Lawson was able to come in just prior to the weekend to work with the Tullahoma Band students on the piece and serve as a clinic on music composition, Scott said.
“We went through and discussed his process and how he got started, which was really cool, because a lot of the kids were asking very unique questions about their own compositions and how they can continue to go through that journey of making their own music,” he said.
The Tullahoma Band has premiered numerous pieces over the years, as the practice is not unusual for high school band students. The band previously premiered pieces such as “Cuico” by Greg Danner, written and arranged for the band and the Caixa Trio of Julie Davila, Julie Hill and Amy Smith in 2008, and other commissioned pieces.
“It’s cool for the kids to know that all the music that they play is not by dead people,” Scott joked.
Personally, Scott said he and the other directors felt proud to have one of their students bring a brand new commissioned piece to Tullahoma.
“We’re so proud of him,” Scott said. “He’s actually won a Dallas Winds competition with this compositions. He’s all over the country. He’s really hitting it big and starting to do some great things, and we’re excited to kind of keep the limelight on him. Hopefully, somewhere in this band program a future generation will have another one.”
Lisa Burden echoed the sentiments, saying the experience was fun for her and the band students.
“It was really cool to get to have one of our alumni write a piece for us and for himself in a lot of ways and get to conduct,” she said. “It was just a really special occasion.
While Burden had not yet arrived in Tullahoma by the time Lawson graduated, she said she has known him since he was in college, and she enjoyed seeing the connections between herself and Lawson and also the current students and Lawson.
“It was just really neat to get to see them share that first experience together,” she said.