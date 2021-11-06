Just before the Halloween holiday, the Tullahoma Marching Band took to the streets of town to bring some musical cheer to the neighborhood residents and health care workers.
The annual Tullahoma Band March-A-Thon saw the band and its supporters travel around Tullahoma playing specially-curated playlists for marching band fans across town. Stops included Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital, Morning Pointe, Macon Manor and the Sharondale neighborhoods.
The band kicked things off at the hospital, paying special tribute to the many nurses, doctors and other health care workers who have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic for the last year and a half. Several physicians, nurses, administrators and more from Vanderbilt came outside the Emergency Department doors while the band played the Tullahoma High School Wildcats fight song and other stands tunes regularly heard on a Friday night underneath the lights of Wilkins Stadium.
Director of bands Justin Scott said his mother was a nurse for many years, so he personally understood just how dedicated those who work at Harton have been and continue to be.
This year’s March-A-Thon was extra special, as the band did not hold its annual fundraiser last year due to the pandemic. Minus last year’s hiatus, the March-A-Thon has been an annual occurrence for the last eight years, Scott told The News.
Each year, the band students have individual fundraising goals, with the band at-large hoping to raise as much money to support its operations, trips and students’ needs each year. This year’s March-A-Thon saw students fundraising toward individual $50 pledge goals. Overall, Scott said, the band raised just under $30,000 from this year’s March-A-Thon between the student pledges and corporate sponsors.
In order to incentivize students, Scott said the band program offers special prizes for students who reach their fundraising goals, such as gift cards, the opportunity to select a pep tune to purchase, a bounce house party and more. This year even saw Scott offer a radical prize: He offered to shave his head if a majority of the students participated and reached their $50 goal.
In the end, 132 students—just under 90% of the band—met or exceeded their $50 goal, so Scott headed to a local barber shop and shaved his hair down. He donned the new ‘do at the last home football game of the regular season in October for the general public.