Eighty-five Barbeque Championship teams hailing from 38 U.S. states and 17 foreign countries will gather in Lynchburg for the JACK next weekend. In order to qualify, teams must win a state championship, a competition of 50+ teams, or win a premiere barbeque competition.
Teams must compete in the following meat categories: Chicken, Pork Ribs, Pork Shoulder/Butts, and Beef Brisket. There are additional optional categories: Jack Daniel’s Sauce, “Cook’s Choice” for U.S. teams, “Home Cookin’ from the Homeland” for International teams, Desserts, and “Spookiest Home in the Hollow” for the most creative and spirited campsite. Last year’s Grand Champion team “Gettin’ Basted” will be back again this year for their fifth time.
To kick things off on Friday, five teams will be drawn for the “I know Jack … about Grillin’” competition. Teams comprised of the Chief Cook and one team member will have one hour to prepare an entrée, a side dish, and a dessert or appetizer for a panel of five judges from a set list of ingredients. Competitors are allowed to bring just one additional ingredient and one spice to add their own flair to their dishes. Judging will begin at 11 o’clock on Friday morning, and a parade of teams will be at 4:45 p.m. Friday Afternoon.
Saturday morning will start with the Jack Dash 5K/7 mi race benefitting Friends of Animals, and live music will begin at 10 a.m. with 90 Proof playing bluegrass on the Lynchburg square. Vendors will be set up all around town while judging for the plethora of categories will go on throughout the day. The awards ceremony being held at 5 p.m.
The Moore County Historical Society will be holding their annual pie and cake auction, which has been their major fundraiser for many years with all proceeds being donate. Local ladies donate their prized desserts to the cause, with bragging rights on who brings in top dollar. The last few years, some of their offerings were auctioned off for over $1,000. It’s a fun event to participate in and to watch, being held at the Duraflame Stage in Wiseman Park at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
33rdAnnual Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue
Schedule of Events
Friday – October 14
10 a.m. “I Know Jack … about grillin’!” Contest begins – Jack Daniel’s Tent in Wiseman Park
11 a.m. “I Know Jack … about grillin’!” Judging Begins
4:45 p.m. Parade of Teams through Wiseman Park and the Lynchburg Town Square
Saturday – October 15
6:30 a.m. Check-In – Jack Dash 7 Mile Run and 5K Run/Walk at the Lynchburg Town Square Gazebo
7:30a.m. Jack Dash 7 Mile Run, benefitting Moore County Friends of Animals
7:30 a.m. Jack Dash 5K Run/Walk, benefitting Moore County Friends of Animals
9 a.m. Jack Dash 7 Mile Run and 5K Run/Walk, Runners/Walkers must be finished
9:15 a.m. Awards ceremony for the Jack Dash 7 Mile Run and 5K Run/Walk – Lynchburg Town Square Gazebo
10:00 a.m. Live music: 90 Proof - Bluegrass – Jack Daniel’s Stage at the Event Center on the Lynchburg Town Square
Sign-up for Country Dog Contest – Tennis Courts in Wiseman Park
10 a.m. Paul Jones Old Time Country Radio Show on WLIJ radio AM 1580 broadcast Live – Lynchburg Town Square
Judges Check-in – Jack Daniel’s Tent in Wiseman Park
11 a.m. Judges’ Meeting – Jack Daniel’s Tent in Wiseman Park
11:30 a.m. JUDGING – “Jack Daniel’s Sauce” (Invitational Teams) Country Dog Contest – Tennis Courts in Wiseman Park
12 p.m. JUDGING – “Cook’s Choice” (Invitational U.S. Teams)
JUDGING – “Home Cookin’ from the Homeland” (Invitational International Teams)