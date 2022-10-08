Jack Daniels BBQ invitational

Eighty-five Barbeque Championship teams hailing from 38 U.S. states and 17 foreign countries will gather in Lynchburg for the JACK next weekend. In order to qualify, teams must win a state championship, a competition of 50+ teams, or win a premiere barbeque competition.

Teams must compete in the following meat categories: Chicken, Pork Ribs, Pork Shoulder/Butts, and Beef Brisket.  There are additional optional categories:  Jack Daniel’s Sauce, “Cook’s Choice” for U.S. teams, “Home Cookin’ from the Homeland” for International teams, Desserts, and “Spookiest Home in the Hollow” for the most creative and spirited campsite.  Last year’s Grand Champion team “Gettin’ Basted” will be back again this year for their fifth time.