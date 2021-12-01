Blankets, adult diapers and toiletries are just a few of the basic necessities on the holiday wish lists of seniors as part of this year’s Be A Santa to a Senior. The program, which runs through Fri., Dec. 17, and is sponsored by Home Instead Senior Care here in Tullahoma, identifies area seniors who might not receive presents this holiday season.
“As isolation continues to impact local seniors, the holiday program reminds them they are cherished by the community,” said Mary McHugh of Home Instead. “The gifts collected make a big impact and help area seniors combat the holiday blues. This is the 10th year for the program in the area.”
It’s easy to help. Individuals can visit the holiday trees at the locations listed below. The trees are decorated with ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and their desired gifts. Holiday shoppers simply choose an ornament, buy the requested gift and return it unwrapped to the store with the ornament attached. Be a Santa to a Senior trees are located at Home Instead, 603 NW Atlantic St., Tullahoma, TN 37388 and Home Instead, 745 South Church St., B211, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.