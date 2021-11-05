Next Thursday, Nov. 11, the Salvation Army of Tullahoma will hold the signups for its annual Angel Tree program at the First Christian Church Annex building located in downtown Tullahoma.
Each year, the Salvation Army hosts the Angel Tree program, which provides winter clothing to children in need in the community through the donations of giving “angels” in the area. Certain businesses set up Angel Trees in their lobbies, which have cards with information on a child’s sizes for clothing for them. Individuals can pick up a card, shop for the child listed on it and drop off their purchases in unwrapped gift bags to be given to the children for Christmas. This year’s trees will be located at Traders Bank, Chick-fil-A in Tullahoma, St. Paul the Apostolic Church, First Christian Church, the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center and Tyson in Shelbyville.
The Tullahoma Salvation Army limits its Angel Tree participants to only Tullahoma City Schools children in kindergarten through eighth grade, according to Treasurer Pam Bussell.
Signups will take place from 9 a.m. to noon and 1—3 p.m., with an hour lunch break from noon to 1 p.m. Parents of eligible children will need to bring specific documents in order to sign their children up for this year’s program to verify proof of residency. A driver’s license or a recent utility bill may be accepted.
Bussell said anyone who is interested in adopting an Angel this year is encouraged to call her at 455-2200.
The First Christian Church Annex building is located at 201 NW Atlantic St. in Tullahoma.