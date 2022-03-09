Multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter Becky Buller returns to Tullahoma this Saturday, March 12, to take the stage at South Jackson.
Showtime is at 7 p.m. and tickets are $22 in advance and $24 at the door. For more about tickets go to southjackson.org/reservationstickets or call the box office at 455-5321.
Buller will also be a featured performer at TEDxTullahoma this Saturday at South Jackson Civic Center. The event will start at 10 a.m. and will include Ashley Laing, Bertram Edmonston IV, Felix Bivens, Jermain Dunlap, Justin Terry, Kyle Mitchell, Lauren Martin, Molly Anderson, Royce Massengil and Temple Kemezis.
Buller has toured the globe performing bluegrass music, with her compositions featured on records by Ricky Skaggs, Rhonda Vincent and Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver.
Buller has also garnered several accolades, including being a recipient of 10 International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) awards like the 2016 Fiddler and Female Vocalist Of The Year, the 2020 Collaborative Recording Of The Year for “The Barber’s Fiddle” and the 2020 Song Of The Year for co-writing and fiddling on Special Consensus’ “Chicago Barn Dance.” She was also a nominee for the 2021 IBMA Songwriter of the Year.
She was a 2020 nominee for Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America’s (SPBGMA) Fiddle Player of the Year, and has been involved as a musician and songwriter on three albums nominated for 2020 Grammys.
She tours expansively with her band, the Becky Buller Band, which made its Grand Ole Opry last September. She released her third album “Distance and Time” in October 2020, which was nominated for the 2021 IBMA Album of the Year, and was recently featured on the compilation “The Christmas 45, vol. 2,” as a solo artist and with the Fairfield Four. She is also a member of the First Ladies of Bluegrass, an all-female ensemble composed of the first women to win in their respective instrumental categories at the IBMA awards: Alison Brown (banjo), Missy Raines (bass), Sierra Hull (mandolin), Buller (fiddle) and Molly Tuttle (guitar).
Along with her passion for bluegrass, Buller has over 20 years of experience teaching fiddle, singing and songwriting privately and at workshops around the world. She currently serves on the board of the IBMA Foundation.
While originally from St. James, Minn., Buller calls Manchester her home where she lives with her husband, Jeff Haley and their daughter Romy.
For more about Buller, her music and tour schedule, visit beckybuller.com.