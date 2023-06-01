The Beechcraft Heritage Museum in Tullahoma is celebrating its 50th year anniversary. What a legacy it has preserved.
The Museum started with the passion for the first Model 17 Beechcraft, the “Staggerwing.”
John Parish, Sr., and many others across the country participated in the “Staggerwing Club.” Folks from coast to coast would host “Staggerwing” fly-ins on an annual basis. In 1973, the Staggerwing “Gathering” was held in Tullahoma. Guest speaker and accomplished aviatrix, Louise Thaden challenged the attendees to start a museum to preserve the one and only “Staggerwing” aircraft. Louise was a pilot for Beech Aircraft Company, raced the beloved Staggerwing, winning the 1936 National Bendix race in a Staggerwing and had the same passion for the Model 17 Beech. Louise offered to donate her racing memorabilia to start the museum; Charlotte Parish donated the land with access to the Tullahoma Regional Airport (KTHA); and the two-room log cabin and the Staggerwing Museum Foundation became a reality in 1973.
The museum founders were sure to consult with Mrs. Olive Ann Beech on this Museum vision to preserve the Staggerwing. John Parish, Sr., Jim Gorman and Glenn McNabb made a trip to Wichita to ask for Mrs. Beech’s blessing. Mrs. Beech was not fond of the idea, however, she did not oppose it. Thus, groundbreaking began and the museum was established in 1973. Mrs. Beech was present in Tullahoma for the dedication of the museum’s first expansion of the “Walter Beech Hangar” in 1976 and continued to engage in the museum’s vision to preserve the Beechcraft legacy and provide aviation education.
What began as a two-room log cabin established in 1973 has grown in to a 78,000 square foot, fully climate controlled world class general aviation museum and campus. Visitors from all across the globe visit daily exploring the thirty-eight exhibited aircraft and historical artifacts of aviation since the beginning of the 19th century.
The museum began as the “Staggerwing Museum Foundation.” However, the second generation of Beech production enthusiasts, the Twin Beech 18 Society, were so impressed with the preservation of the Staggerwing, they approached the museum board to expand the collection to include the Model 18. The Staggerwing purists said “no” and the museum visionaries said “yes” and the tense decision was made to expand the museum beyond the Staggerwing Model 17.
Following the board meeting, museum member “Chuck” Cianchette raised enough money among the museum membership to expand the museum to include the Beech Model 18. Groundbreaking on first of two phases of the “Cianchette” hangar began in 1998.
As time marched on, of course the third model of Beech aircraft enthusiasts, the Bonanza owners wanted to be included in this Beechcraft legacy. Former American Bonanza Society President, Ron Vickrey had eagerly yearned for the Bonanza Baron aircraft to have a home in Tullahoma. He and Harold Bost were undeniably determined to make this happen. In 2004 the museum expanded another 9,000 square feet to include the model Bonanza and Baron Beech aircraft. In 2006 the “Bost” hangar expanded to 18,000 square feet and currently is 36,000 square feet exhibiting a treasured collection of aircraft including: Serial #9 Bonanza; an uncovered Staggerwing; a Bonanza cutaway; a Starship; Serial #1 Baron; the last produced Duke; military aircraft such as: (U21 Army; T-34C; C-45 Beech 18; AT-11); several “around the world” aircraft; an extensive engine exhibit; original wind tunnel models for the Staggerwing and v-tail Bonanza; and 3Z Musketeer flown by Gene Nora Jessen on a Beechcraft marketing tour in the 1970’s.
It became evident that the Staggerwing Museum Foundation had expanded far beyond its founder’s expectations. In 2007, museum members in California hosted the annual museum Board of Trustees meeting. It was at this time the proposal to change the name of the museum from Staggering Museum Foundation to the Beechcraft Heritage Museum was brought to the board. Unlike the tense meeting in prior years, founders and museum members unanimously and proudly voted to change the name of the museum.
With over 5,000 worldwide visitors per year the museum is open year-round from 9AM to 4PM Central U.S. time. The museum will be celebrating its 50th Anniversary during their annual convention “Beech Party” October 12, 13 & 14, 2023. A very unique forum will be presented at Beech Party with the second generation and museum President, Charles Parish interviewing our museum founders & charter members, Jim Gorman, Dick Hansen, John Parish, Sr., and Tom Warner. What a story to be heard.
Registration for Beech Party can be found at www.beechcrafthm.org