Beekeeping Terry Floyd

Hillsboro area beekeeper Terry Floyd looks over a frame from one of his beehives while wearing a protective veil. 

 Nathan Havenner photo

While the term “livestock” might bring to mind images of cows, chickens or pigs, for these Coffee County beekeepers, that term represents something a whole lot smaller.

Hillsboro resident Terry Floyd has been keeping bees since the spring of 2019, when his son ordered some to produce honey for a beard oil he was making.

Beekeeping Matthew Wiser

Beekeeper Matthew Wiser is pictured with some of his bees at his home in Hillsboro. Wiser recalls his grandfather keeping bees on the same property decades ago.
Beekeeping Ben Young

Ben Young of Hillsboro is pictured with some of his bees at his home in Hillsboro. 