Four Bel-Aire Elementary School singers will represent their school and school district on a statewide level next year, as they were selected for the Tennessee Treble Honor Choir. The four Bel-Aire Bees named as qualifiers for the honor choir are Timothy Hanson, Jack Harris, Isaac McVey and Peighton Skeeters.
“It is such a great opportunity for these students to sing with other students from across our state at the annual conference of the Tennessee Music Educators Association,” Bel-Aire music teacher Sarah McVey said. “These four students will represent not only Bel-Aire Elementary but also Tullahoma City Schools. I am personally very proud of the hard work they put in during the audition process, and I can’t wait to hear them perform in April.”
According to school officials, all fifth- and sixth-grade students enrolled in a school choir in Tennessee under the direction of a TMEA choir director are eligible to audition for the Tennessee Treble Honor Choir. Auditions for this year’s conference honor choir took place in October and consisted of the students recording themselves singing “America (My Country Tis of Thee)” in two separate keys. Students were then scored on pitch accuracy, musicality, tone quality and rhythmic accuracy.
In total six Bees auditioned for the honor choir, with the hive’s share of those auditioning qualifying for the distinction. They will join together with other qualifiers in late April to rehearse and perform at the Opryland Hotel and Resort in Nashville. Rehearsals will take place Friday, April 29, with the finale concert beginning at 8:45 a.m. Saturday, April 30.
“This is an incredible opportunity for these students, and I know the rest of the hive over at Bel-Aire is buzzing with excitement from this news,” Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens said. “I congratulate these students on this awesome accomplishment, and I know they have to be excited to go and sing their hearts out in Nashville.”