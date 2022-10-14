45th Annual Bell Buckle Webb Art and Craft Festival will be held this weekend in historic Bell Buckle.
Saturday’s events will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. while Sunday will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., all sponsored by the Bell Buckle Chamber of Commerce.
The lineup of exhibitors for the 2022 Show is one that will please the pickiest shopper. The juried Webb Art & Craft Show features handmade arts and crafts such as pottery, metal works, wood working, textiles, jewelry, old fashioned soaps and lotions just to name a few.
Located on the old Sawney Webb lot on Maple Street, the Webb Show is the crown jewel of the entire weekend showcasing over 100 booths of the finest of the finest in town. In addition to the popular exhibitors located at the site of the original Webb Art & Craft show is an all-world food truck offering. And we do mean all-world, as in food choices showcasing a variety of cuisine from all over the world. Enjoy your favorite eats while listening to live music. In keeping with the fun fall festival atmosphere, a hay bale seating area that can accommodate several hundred people is located next to the food trucks including live music.
The Bell Buckle ambiance and hometown friendliness are part of the knock out experience that makes this show the pilgrimage that it has become. In addition to the Webb Art & Craft Show which has been named the favorite show by readers of the Tennessee magazine for over eight years straight, there are more than 700 other booths in town to explore including the ever popular Downtown Show behind the stores.
The Bell Buckle Chamber of Commerce Facebook page will be updated continuously throughout the day with live traffic and parking updates as well as any other announcements that are needed that will make your day easier and safer.
This Show has grown to such proportions in recent years that the Bell Buckle Chamber of Commerce will have a map on their Facebook page to direct visitors to the best places to park as well as locations for handicap parking, porta-toilets, first aid stations, and so forth. Please be sure to reference the Bell Buckle Chamber Facebook page or www.bellbucklechamber.com to help you plan your day as well as to help navigate through some of the traffic that also comes with the weekend. The city streets will be closed to traffic but open for fun all weekend.