The Bell Buckle Chamber of Commerce RC-Moonpie festival will be Saturday, June 17 in downtown Bell Buckle.
The festival will debut a brand new flavor for the World’s Largest MoonPie, feature 10 mile and 5K runs.
The ever popular Synchronized (sort of) Waders are back. This year’s entertainment is “The Blue Moon of Bell Buckle: Keep on Pie’n.” The Bell Buckle Royal Coronation of Her Royal Highness, Thistle Farms Founder Becca Stevens and His Royal Highness, Grammy Winner and Hall of Fame Songwriter, Marcus Hummon.
Registration and all other information pertaining to the race can be found at https://bellbucklerc-moonpie10mileand5krun.com/.
The Bell Buckle Chamber of Commerce’s annual RC-MoonPie Festival is held annually on the third Saturday in June. This wacky, fun for the whole family event celebrates the South’s original fast food – an ice cold RC Cola and a fresh MoonPie. Smiling visitors from all over the world (we can prove it cause there’s a “who travelled the furtherest contest!) stream into the downtown area where they find plenty of music, cloggers, weird but fun contests, MoonPie games, and a colorful parade just to name a few of the many things that occur throughout the day. This grand old-fashioned celebration invites snack lovers from all over the world to enjoy a jam-packed day of fun for the whole family.
Bell Buckle is located in neighboring Bedford County and is normally a 35 minute drive from Tullahoma. However, given the size of the normal crowd and popularity of the event, your drive time to the event could be significantly longer.
2023 RCMP Schedule
7 a.m. Annual Bell Buckle Chamber 10 Mile & 5K Run
8:30 – 9 a.m. Bell Buckle Chamber 5K run Awards
9 a.m. Craft Fair/ Food Court (Open All Day)
9 – 10 a.m. Midstate Cloggers
10 – 10:30 a.m. Bell Buckle Chamber 10 Mile Run Awards
10:30 – 11:15 a.m. Midstate Cloggers
11:15 a.m. RC Cola and MoonPie Parade
12 p.m. The Bell Buckle Players Present: Blue Moon of Bell Buckle
Keep on Pie’n Coronation of RC Cola King Marcus Hummon and MoonPie Queen Becca Stevens
12:45 – 1:30 p.m. Musical Entertainment Featuring Singer-Songwriter Thomas Heath
1:30 – 2 p.m. RC Cola and MoonPie Games
2 – 2:45 p.m. Musical Entertainment by Singer-Songwriter Thomas Heath & Photo/Autograph Opportunities
2:45 – 4 p.m. RC Cola and MoonPie Games
4 p.m. World’s Largest Moonpie served
