Tuesday night was buzzing as friends, colleagues and family members joined together with the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education to celebrate and honor the 23rd Clyde W. Smith Jr. Leadership Award recipient Rema Bell.
The school board held a celebration reception for Bell prior to its October meeting at the TCS Administration Building at 510 S. Jackson St. The award, named for the former school board chairman Clyde W. Smith Jr. who died in 2010, recognizes individuals in the Tullahoma City Schools family with strong ties to the community and its education.
School board chairman Kim Uselton gave the brief history of the creation of the award and the range of other 22 recipients, who ranged from secretaries to teachers.
“These 22 individuals have impacted thousands of lives in service of education,” Uselton said. “We are super excited to celebrate yet another incredible educator who will be this year’s Clyde W. Smith Jr. Leadership Award recipient - Rema Bell.”
School board member Amy Dodson said when she looked at everyone in attendance that night, she said that was what Tullahoma is all about and she couldn’t think of a more important and special person like Bell to bring everyone together.
Dodson spoke of Bell’s career, where she moved to Tullahoma and became a teacher at Bel-Aire in 1984, and teaching first-graders for nearly 28 years. Dodson revealed that Bell loved to get her students their first book, and see the look in their eyes when they read their first book. Dodson quoted Bell who said “Seeing the sparkle in a child’s eye when you hand then their first official reading book is a moment to me that makes all the hard work worth it.”
Dodson said Bell continued to teach everyday with love, compassion and her uncanny ability to see every child’s potential was inspiring to see. Dodson then revealed how Bell stayed connected her former students when they left to go to middle school and even graduating high school. For her first class of first-graders, when they eventually graduated she gifted them personalized laundry bags, a roll of quarters to do laundry at college and a personal note offering her congratulations. Later on for other classes she would give photos taken during their time as first graders at Bel-Aire, handmade books filled with artwork and writing samples from when they were first graders in Bell’s classroom. No matter what gifts she gave, each of her first-graders would receive a personalized letter from her.
“She would give those kids that letter because she believed in them,” Dodson said.
The connection between Bell and her students is so strong that beyond graduation Bell will receive invites to weddings, baby showers and high school graduation invitations.
“She wasn’t just a teacher,” Dodson said. “In today’s teaching world, if we had more teachers like Ms. Bell that took the time to make everyone feel important, loved, that they matter and they could succeed no matter what their dreams were we may not be where we are in society today.”
Dodson ended her speech by saying Bell is such an encouragement and wished that younger teachers had the chance to not only work with Bell but with the other Bel-Aire teachers, who she described as a family, not just colleagues.
“I want to encourage anybody here, if you are a teacher, if you can strive to be anybody strive to be somebody like Ms. Bell,” Dodson said. “Because she has made a difference in people’s lives that she probably doesn’t even know yet or may not ever know but she planted a seed and all those people are here today.”
Following Dodson was school board member Gigi Robison, who read a letter from former TSC teacher and Bell’s cousin Carrie Williams. In the letter, Williams expressed while she regretted not being able to attend, she praised Bell for her devotion to her students, herself included, and how teaching was a calling for her.
“She taught with a smile on her face, encouragement with her words, procedures that built confidence and a sense of safety and taking it slow,” Williams said in her letter. “It goes without saying that [the school board] have selected one of Tullahoma’s finest, lifelong educators with this most prestigious award.”
Bell then addressed everyone in attendance and said receiving the award was truly heartfelt and an honor, as Smith was a personal friend.
“Clyde was just a wonderful example of a person in Tullahoma who believed in our school system,” she said. “To have my name place amongst 22 people that has impacted so many amazing throughout our school system is just an honor that I will always remember,” Bell said.
She went on to say that in her opinion, that elementary educators are the foundation of what happens in the school system, and that she knows the teachers there tonight have given their hearts and souls to educating the young students. She added she hopes recognition can serve as a reminder how important those foundational years are.
Bell said she is overwhelmed with everyone taking their time to share this moment with her and thanked her family for their love and support, as well as her fellow teachers, principals, students and her Bel-Aire family for sharing this moment with her.
“Each and every one of you hold a very special place in my heart, and I will treasure this night and this moment forever.”