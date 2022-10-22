Rema Bell

Rema Bell hugs those came to the Clyde W. Smith Jr. Leadership Award reception held on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

 Kyle Murphy photo

Tuesday night was buzzing as friends, colleagues and family members joined together with the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education to celebrate and honor the 23rd Clyde W. Smith Jr. Leadership Award recipient Rema Bell.

The school board held a celebration reception for Bell prior to its October meeting at the TCS Administration Building at 510 S. Jackson St. The award, named for the former school board chairman Clyde W. Smith Jr. who died in 2010, recognizes individuals in the Tullahoma City Schools family with strong ties to the community and its education.