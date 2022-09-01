West Middle School has started a Best Buddies chapter for the 2022-23 school year, teaming up with the 501(c) (3) organization to create opportunities for social integration for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).
“Sometime last year, I reached out to our special education supervisor, Dr. Wilkerson, and I asked if we could have some sort of peer mentoring program with our general education students and our students with disabilities,” explained Special Education teacher Blair Clanton. “She did some research and found Best Buddies. We started working on it at the end of last year, and we decided to start it up this year.”
Best Buddies is comprised of ten programs that serve to end the social, physical and economic isolation of the millions of individuals with disabilities. At the middle school level, Best Buddies offers a rich and diverse way to teach awareness, integrate students with disabilities with their peers and nurture genuine friendships of all abilities.
“What we’re hoping to get out of this is not only creating friendships for students with disabilities and giving them opportunities to practice important life skills and social skills, but also to create more understanding and acceptance of people with disabilities for the general population,” said Clanton. “We’re hoping it will help everybody, students who are in the general education body, have a little more understanding. We’re hoping that our students with disabilities will be able to make some lasting friendships with the people they’ll be moving up into high school with.”
The goal of the Best Buddies middle school program is to foster one-to-one friendships between students with and without IDD, in which they share interests, experiences and activities. Students with IDD are often isolated and left out of social activities, so this program helps to create an inclusive middle school culture for all students early on in their educational development.
“We’re going to give each student an interest survey, and we’re hoping to match students that have similar interests. We’re hoping to have a mixer as well, once we get all of our people signed up, so they can all freely interact with each other. We can kind of observe who is gravitating to a certain person more.”
Students with and without disabilities are given the opportunity to engage in inclusive and educational activities that promote friendship, acceptance and interaction. By educating students about disabilities and the abilities of people with IDD, students will grow with a mutual understanding and respect for their peers with disabilities.
As part of having Best Buddies at West Middle School, students will engage in both group and one-on-one activities during the school day that help teach awareness, develop leadership skills and foster inclusion and friendships throughout the year.
“We’re going to start a coffee cart here at West, and this will be an opportunity for our Buddy Pairs,” said Clanton. “Students with disabilities will be matched with a general education student, and that will be their Buddy Pair. Our hope here is, with the coffee cart, teachers will be able to fill out a form and put what they would like, and during the teacher planning time, our Buddy Pairs will get together and fill the orders and collect money. Not only will they get to work on socialization, they’ll get to work on really important transition skills that they’ll need when they get out of high school. We’re planning to do that about once a week. We’re planning on doing it during one of their related arts times, so they’re not missing academics.”