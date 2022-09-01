Best Buddies logo

West Middle School has started a Best Buddies chapter for the 2022-23 school year, teaming up with the 501(c) (3) organization to create opportunities for social integration for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

“Sometime last year, I reached out to our special education supervisor, Dr. Wilkerson, and I asked if we could have some sort of peer mentoring program with our general education students and our students with disabilities,” explained Special Education teacher Blair Clanton. “She did some research and found Best Buddies. We started working on it at the end of last year, and we decided to start it up this year.”