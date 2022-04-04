Best-selling Christian author Ira Milligan will speak in three events April 8-10 at New Creation Church, leading a Biblically-based dream interpretation presentation.
The free seminar will be held at the New Creation Church located at 1115 Bel-Aire Drive in Tullahoma. The seminars will be held Friday from 7 to 9 p.m., Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. and then in their Sunday morning service beginning at 10:15 a.m.
Milligan has penned 12 books published by Destiny Image Publisher and Christian Faith Publishers. His most popular book “Understanding the Dreams We Dream” will be featured in the seminar. Milligan has served in the ministry for 50 years, traveling the country and world several times over presenting seminars. He has taught classes on counseling as a guest lecturer at Oral Roberts University and is widely sought for conferences.
Other books penned by Milligan include “The Church Triumphant”, “The Hidden Power of the Covenant”, “Practical Christianity”, “Rightly Dividing the Word” and “Hidden Mysteries of the Bible”.